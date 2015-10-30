Deportivo draw was fair - Simeone

Diego Simeone says his Atletico Madrid side deserved to draw 1-1 at Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

Atletico would have gone top of La Liga with a win but Lucas Perez equalised with 12 minutes remaining to cancel out a first-half volley from Tiago.

Deportivo almost stole the points at the death when Faycal Fajr hit the crossbar with a curling strike from 25 yards.

"A goal for each side, so I think that this result has been fair," said Simeone.

"In the first half we did very well."

Deportivo were grateful for a mistake from Jose Maria Gimenez, who dallied to allow Perez his goal, a sixth of the season for the striker.

But Simeone refused to blame the defender for his team failing to close out the result.

"These are details of football," he said.

With Real and Barcelona both in action on Saturday, Simeone's men could ill afford to drop two points.

They travel to Kazakhstan to take on Astana in a crucial Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

Atletico midfielder Koke added: "We really wanted to sleep as leaders, but this is a very long season. We will do our best to be up there."