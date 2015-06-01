Derby appoint Paul Clement as manager

Derby County announced former Real Madrid assistant coach Paul Clement as their manager on Monday.

Clement will replace Steve McClaren, who was sacked at the end of Derby's Championship season after failing to get the club into the play-offs.

Derby were in the automatic promotion spots for much of the 2014-15 campaign, only dropping lower than second in the final 10 matches to eventually finish eighth - one point behind sixth-placed Ipswich Town.

Clement - a long-time assistant of Carlo Ancelotti - will get his first chance in a head coaching role at Derby, where he has signed a three-year contract.

"Paul Clement is one of the most in-demand coaches in world football and I am delighted that he has agreed to join Derby County as our new head coach," Derby president Sam Rush said in a statement.

"He is hugely respected, has exceptional relationships throughout football and tremendous coaching experience at some of the very best clubs in Europe.

"He is the perfect appointment at the next stage of Derby County's development and we are looking forward to the coming season with a great deal of optimism."

Clement worked with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The 43-year-old is the son of former England international Dave Clement and brother of ex-West Brom defender Neil.