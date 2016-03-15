Derby attracted by Redknapp experience

Harry Redknapp could make his return to football with Derby County as an advisor to current head coach Darren Wassall, the club's chief executive has confirmed.

Redknapp spent time with Derby's owner Mel Morris, Wassall and CEO Sam Rush on Monday as the promotion chasers look to boost their fortunes in the closing months of the Championship season.

Since replacing Paul Clement in February, Wassall has won three of his seven games in charge, however after throwing a 3-0 lead away against lowly Rotherham United to draw 3-3 on Saturday a change appears imminent.

Redknapp – who has not been involved in football since leaving QPR in 2015 – has been identified as someone who could come in and help the inexperienced Wassall, but Rush says it would only be a short-term measure.

"It is Darren's idea," Rush told BBC Radio Derby. "Darren felt he needed more senior coaching support.

"He has a very good coaching team, but senior coaching support of somebody who has been there and done it. We know Harry's track record is super.

"It is very early days on what the title will be. It is a short-term role, that is the first thing that is quite key.

"This is a coaching role and so whether it is 'senior advisor', 'senior coaching advisor', 'director of football' we will see.

"It is to provide coaching support and senior advisory support to Darren over the rest of the season.

"It is an eight or nine-week appointment until the end of the season to work alongside Darren as a mentor, advisor and senior coaching figure."