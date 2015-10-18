Derby County 4 Wolves 2: Martin at the double in convincing success

Derby County moved into the Championship play-off places courtesy of a convincing 4-2 victory over mid-table Wolves at the iPro Stadium on Sunday.

Chris Martin scored twice and saw a penalty for a first-half hat-trick saved, with Bradley Johnson and Johnny Russell also on target as Paul Clement's men extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

Martin opened the scoring in stunning style when he curled home a powerful effort from the edge of the area three minutes in - George Thorne almost joining him on the scoresheet soon after with a long-range volley well saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Wolves had conceded just once in their previous four league matches and levelled soon after when a clever corner-kick routine allowed Benik Afobe to finish well past Scott Carson.

Martin was again on target before the half-hour mark as the Scotland international produced a brave header to beat Martinez to a cross and nod the ball in.

When Danny Batth obstructed Tom Ince inside the area, Martin saw his chances of a hat-trick denied by a Martinez spot-kick save, only for Johnson to score from the resulting corner deep into first-half stoppage time.

The midfielder's second goal for the club preceded a second half the hosts largely dominated, with Russell making the most of a slick move down the left to finish from inside the area following a blocked shot.

Adam Le Fondre produced a clever volleyed effort to reduce the arrears shortly after the hour, but an impressive attacking display from Clement's side earned a third straight win ahead of Wednesday's trip to Blackburn Rovers.