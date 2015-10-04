Derby draw a good result - Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema insists his team's 1-1 draw against rivals Atletico was a good result.

The Frenchman had fired Rafael Benitez's team into a ninth-minute lead at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday, but Luciano Vietto netted a late equaliser for the hosts.

Having suffered a 4-0 loss at Atletico in February, Benzema said taking a point was a positive for Real.

"It's a good result against this team because I remember last year we lost by 4-0," he said.

"The 1-1 is a good result for our confidence."

Atletico also missed a first-half penalty after Antoine Griezmann's spot-kick was pushed away by Keylor Navas.

Real full-back Dani Carvajal, who said he did not want to take a risk after twisting his ankle, felt his side dropped two points.

"Just missed a second goal," he said. "We lose two points."