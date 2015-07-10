Derby hit the jackpot with £250,000 prize

Derby County have become the latest club to benefit from Sky Bet's Transfer Fund after being selected to receive £250,000 on Friday.

The scheme sees fans entering the draw on behalf of their clubs before a winner is selected at random, and the prize money will allow Derby to invest in new players and wages.

Derby fan Richard Jones won the prize for his club and Paul Clement's side could now dip into the transfer market for a seventh time during the close season.

Tom Ince was the latest to arrive at the Championship club for a club-record fee from Hull City, joining Scott Carson, Alex Pearce, Andreas Weimann, Chris Baird and former loanee Darren Bent.

Clement is also a new arrival at the club - the former Real Madrid assistant replacing the sacked Steve McLaren, who is now manager at Newcastle United.