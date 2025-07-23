Quiz! Can you name the biggest Premier League signing every summer since 2000?

Liverpool have been at the forefront of some of the biggest business this summer

Football, for many, is as much about the games played on the pitch as it is the ones fought in the boardrooms up and down England.

Once the preserve of Sky Sports reporters lingering around outside training grounds, the social media age has ushered in an era of 24/7 transfer news. The purists among us roll their eyes in the face of the constant drama, but plenty, like us, absolutely love it.

In the midst of another dramatic window that has seen the British transfer record broken once already, what better time to test your knowledge?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every player Nottingham Forest signed in their first summer back in the Premier League?

For this one, we’re asking you to name the most expensive transfer from every summer since 2000.

There are 25 players to name, and we’ve given you eight minutes to try and conjure each of them, with only the star’s club, nationality and fee paid as hints.

Struggling with a particular transfer? Don’t worry, simply sign into Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you on your way.

Don’t forget to share this quiz with your mates and tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo to see who’s really an In The Know.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

So you’ve completed our Premier League transfer quiz, but are you ready to take on the continent? Try naming the 25 players to have broken the all-time transfer record.

All transferred out? Not to worry, we’ve got plenty of other quizzes for you to try. Maybe you’re a Fantasy Premier League expert? See if you can name the highest-scoring FPL assets from last season.

Maybe you’re a backroom boffin? If so, test yourself on the nations to have bid for the honour of hosting the World Cup, successful or not.

Or you could switch things up completely, and give FourFourTwo’s latest Weekend Crossword a go. There’s no limit to our knowledge-testing offers!