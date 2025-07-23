Quiz! Can you name the biggest Premier League signing every summer since 2000?
Fancy yourself as the next Fabrizio Romano? This is the quiz for you!
Football, for many, is as much about the games played on the pitch as it is the ones fought in the boardrooms up and down England.
Once the preserve of Sky Sports reporters lingering around outside training grounds, the social media age has ushered in an era of 24/7 transfer news. The purists among us roll their eyes in the face of the constant drama, but plenty, like us, absolutely love it.
In the midst of another dramatic window that has seen the British transfer record broken once already, what better time to test your knowledge?
For this one, we’re asking you to name the most expensive transfer from every summer since 2000.
There are 25 players to name, and we’ve given you eight minutes to try and conjure each of them, with only the star’s club, nationality and fee paid as hints.
Struggling with a particular transfer? Don’t worry, simply sign into Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you on your way.
Don’t forget to share this quiz with your mates and tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo to see who’s really an In The Know.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
