Derby sack McClaren

Steve McClaren has been sacked as manager of Championship club Derby County.

The former England boss was appointed in September 2013 as a replacement for Nigel Clough, and led the club to the play-off final last season, only to lose 1-0 to QPR.

Derby were in the hunt for automatic promotion for much of 2014-15, but a dramatic loss of form towards the end of the season saw them drop out of the play-offs altogether.

The side won just two of their final 13 league matches and, needing just a point to secure a top-six finish on the final day, lost 3-0 at home to Reading.

McClaren has been linked with the job at Newcastle United, and on Monday it was confirmed he had been relieved of his duties at Pride Park.

"The board believes that the appointment of a new head coach is required to continue the club's on-field progress and the search is now underway to appoint a successor," a Derby statement read.