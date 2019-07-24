Derek McInnes confident Aberdeen can handle heat against Chikhura Sachkhere

Derek McInnes has backed Aberdeen to handle the heat in Georgia as he insisted his team are out to scorch Chikhura Sachkhere.

The latest leg of Dons’ Europa League adventure will see them run out to 30 degree temperatures in Tbilisi on Thursday night.

McInnes knows his Pittodrie squad will not find the searing conditions comfortable.

But he insists Aberdeen will aim to keep their cool and grab a lead to take back to the Granite City for next week’s return.

He said: “We understand that the temperatures my players will play in tomorrow are not normal for us.

“But when we’ve played in the Europa League in the past we’ve had to experience conditions of a similarly high level.

“You have to try to adjust to that. Once the game starts the competitive side of my team will be fine.

“We’re not concerned by the heat.

“Sometimes a draw away from home can be a good result in Europe but the intention is to try to win the game.

“We understand we’re up against a good opponent.

“Over the last week we’ve got to understand Chikhura’s team and I think they’re a very well-coached side, with good individuals and good technical players.

“But we look at the team as a whole and their strength is in their collective, not just the individuals.”