Derry returns to Crystal Palace as academy coach

Former Crystal Palace captain Shaun Derry has rejoined the club as professional development coach within the academy.

Derry featured 226 times over two spells with the Eagles, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2004.

The 41-year-old returns to coaching following spells in charge at Notts County and Cambridge, while he most recently worked alongside manager Karl Robinson at Oxford.

Former midfielder Derry, who also played for Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Leeds and QPR, is looking forward to the challenges ahead helping bring through Palace’s next generation.

“It means the world to me. This is a club that gave me a brilliant opportunity as a player, as a 24-year-old, and I spent two or three years here, experienced some brilliant highs and some lows along the way,” Derry said on the Crystal Palace website.

“Then coming back as a 30-year-old as a different type of player and again witnessing some incredible moments. I can tell a story to the younger players and hopefully that will be valuable for them.”

Derry’s appointment follows on from Dean Wilkins becoming head of coaching at the club’s Beckenham base and Sam Higgins taking up the position of head of sport science.

Academy director Gary Issott said: “What Sean brings is a real experience that’s going to be invaluable to the academy and our senior players within the set-up.

“We always try and re-invest in former players, and Shaun really feels strongly about the football club.

“I think supporters can connect with players from the club and I think it’s great that the young players can see them as role models as well.”