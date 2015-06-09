Deschamps: Cabaye should leave PSG

Didier Deschamps dismissed claims he was angry following France's 4-3 loss to Belgium, while he called on Yohan Cabaye to "find a better solution" at club level.

Cabaye has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with the central midfielder having struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes since leaving Newcastle United in January 2014.

The 29-year-old played the first half of France's defeat at the hands of Belgium on Sunday, as the visitors scored twice in Paris.

Deschamps indicated on Tuesday that Cabaye will be more beneficial for France if he leaves PSG.

"Yohan is in a complicated position with his club. He knows it. We talked about it last autumn," the 46-year-old coach said.

"In order to reach his best level, to be full of confidence, with pace and regularity, he needs to get that at his club. But he didn't have the opportunity to do so with his club.

"Players like him are under contract. They are free to choose. But Yohan is lucid and he knows the situation. Would he find a better solution? I hope that for him."

Cabaye played 24 games in Ligue 1 in 2014-15, starting 13, as PSG were crowned champions.

The France international has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Arsenal and Crystal Palace - he would link up with former manager Alan Pardew at the latter.

Cabaye declared on Tuesday that his "representatives are working to find the best solution" to get him regular game-time.

France will look to bounce back away to Albania in a friendly on Saturday.

The French media had claimed Deschamps was "angry" with his side but the former captain insisted he said nothing more than he normally does after the loss to Belgiuim.

"Strong word. I was not angry first of all," he said.

"I was not happy and I was annoyed with what I had seen. I spoke in the same way I do at half-time. I didn't say what was written this morning. But I talk in every game, in every half-time break, and after the games.

"I spoke as well this morning before the training session."