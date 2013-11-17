Deschamps expects Varane return for second leg

Varane watched from the sidelines in Kiev as Didier Deschamps' side fell to a 2-0 defeat on Friday, meaning they need a big win in Paris to book a place at Brazil 2014.

The Real Madrid defender missed the game due to inflammation in his knee, but coach Deschamps believes he will be able to play in the clash at the Stade de France after coming through training with no discomfort.

"He has made a gradual recovery," the coach said. "Today everything leads me to believe he is available."

Varane's return is timely for the coach after fellow defender Laurent Koscielny was sent off in Ukraine for an off-the-ball incident.

France must overturn the two-goal deficit to ensure they make a fourth-consecutive World Cup finals, and avoid failing to qualify for the first time since 1994.