Deschamps extends France deal after play-off win

Having lost their play-off first leg 2-0 to Ukraine on Friday, the French entered Tuesday's return fixture knowing no side had ever overturned a two-goal deficit to reach the finals.

However, efforts from Mamadou Sakho, Karim Benzema and an Oleh Husyev own goal secured a memorable turnaround at the Stade de France and France's place at Brazil 2014.

Deschamps will now remain in charge of his country for UEFA Euro 2016, which will be hosted by France.