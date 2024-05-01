Revealed: Jude Bellingham's 'cheeky' words to put Harry Kane off - which were proven CORRECT

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham had to laugh after his efforts to put England teammate Harry Kane off when taking a penalty for Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening proved to be in vain.

The two sides shared a 2-2 draw in their semi-final first leg in Munich, with Real Madrid having to come from behind to salvage a draw despite having taken a first-half lead.

Vinicius Junior had put the visitors ahead and later levelled from the penalty spot after Bayern Munich scored a quickfire double early in the second half through Leroy Sane and Kane’s own 12-yard effort.

Harry Kane: "I don't know what Jude Bellingham was saying"

Harry Kane says he blocked out everything after Jude Bellingham appeared to try and put him off of converting a penalty for Bayern Munich ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOKrlVpOtGMay 1, 2024

Bellingham could be seen going over to the Bayern striker to whisper in his ear as he prepared to take his spot kick in an ultimately fruitless attempt to get in his compatriot’s head.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Kane said after the game: “I don’t know what he was saying. I saw him there mumbling something.

“I’d have to ask him what he actually said, because once I’m in that moment I’m just in the zone and am trying to block everything out.

“I’m sure he was saying something to try and put me off but thankfully it was OK for me.”

Bellingham and Kane know each other from the England setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Guillem Balague later clarified that Bellingham had been telling Kane ‘you’re going to kick it to the left’, and that he had laughed outside the dressing room when it became clear that the striker hadn’t heard him in any case.

As it happened, Bellingham was correct: Kane did go to his left (the keeper’s right), with Andriy Lunin diving the other way.

The second leg will be played next Wednesday, May 8 at the Bernabeu. The winners will go on to face either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain, who will play their first-leg game at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday evening before the second leg in Paris next Tuesday night.

