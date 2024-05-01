Revealed: Jude Bellingham's 'cheeky' words to put Harry Kane off - which were proven CORRECT

By Steven Chicken
published

The England teammates went head-to-head in the Champions League as Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid disturbing Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munchen before a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern Munchen and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham had to laugh after his efforts to put England teammate Harry Kane off when taking a penalty for Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening proved to be in vain.

The two sides shared a 2-2 draw in their semi-final first leg in Munich, with Real Madrid having to come from behind to salvage a draw despite having taken a first-half lead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.