Tom Lockyer sends important message in update on Luton Town and Wales future

By Steven Chicken
published

The Welsh international suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Luton Town in December

Tom Lockyer in action for Luton Town against Aston Villa in Ocober 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer remains hopeful that he may be able to resume his playing career down the line after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing in the Premier League in December – but says his decision will be led by medical advice.

The Welsh centre-back collapsed in Luton Town’s clash with Bournemouth just before Christmas last year and had to be revived by medical staff performing CPR after his heart stopped for almost three minutes.

