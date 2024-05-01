Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag, with replacement revealed: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a dead man walking, with his successor already lined up

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks dejected as he leaves the pitch at full-time during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are to sack Erik ten Hag, with their next boss already lined up.

That's according to fresh reports following another dour weekend for Red Devils fans, as Ten Hag saw his side labour to a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley. Manchester United still have an FA Cup final to look forward to at the end of this month but have endured a tough few weeks under the Dutchman.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.