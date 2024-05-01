Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag, with replacement revealed: report

Manchester United are to sack Erik ten Hag, with their next boss already lined up.

That's according to fresh reports following another dour weekend for Red Devils fans, as Ten Hag saw his side labour to a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley. Manchester United still have an FA Cup final to look forward to at the end of this month but have endured a tough few weeks under the Dutchman.

In reaching the Wembley showpiece, United embarrassingly threw away a 3-0 lead against Championship side Coventry City, while United have won just twice in the Premier League since February 24 – against Sheffield United and Everton.

The last few weeks have been forgettable for Ten Hag and co (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, TEAMtalk has relayed reports that Ten Hag “already knows” his time is up at Old Trafford, adding that Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder has taken to the media in the Netherlands to add, “Of course, he already knows that he has to leave.”

The report states that outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is being lined up for the vacancy, confirming reports made last month by Kicker journalist Georg Holzner, who claimed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager had met with United chiefs.

In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag's exit is a certainty – though Tuchel replacing him isn't just yet.

Thomas Tuchel is linked with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The writing has been on the wall for Ten Hag since the penalty shootout against Coventry, which turned many of the fanbase against the Dutchman – and performances since have been far from convincing either. Should new chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe opt to keep Ten Hag, it will prove to be a hugely unpopular decision.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has other options with the job at Barcelona touted, while Bayern performing a U-turn and asking him to remain can't be ruled out.

