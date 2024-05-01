Liverpool to gift Arne Slot with HUGE statement signing, to replace outgoing star: report
Liverpool are looking to make a statement buy this summer, with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield
Liverpool are lining up a marquee buy to welcome Arne Slot to Anfield with a bang.
The Dutch manager is heavily linked with the job on Merseyside, after confirming that the Reds were in talks with his club, Feyenoord. With Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the current campaign, there could be an overhaul with the squad, too.
Former director Michael Edwards is back working with Liverpool owners, FSG, and reports have claimed that one A-list star is being lined up for a move.
Fichajes in Spain says that Nicolo Barella is being touted for a move for Merseyside to replace Thiago Alcantara. The Inter Milan schemer would be an expensive signing but one that Slot may choose to build around.
With the 45-year-old operating with a 4-2-3-1, it's possible that Barella could be used as one of the deeper midfielders in the double-pivot at Anfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister, or higher up as a No.10.
Similarly, Slot used Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu in a similar manner, giving the now-Benfica star the captaincy and building the midfield around his talents.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, the story may have legs, given that Liverpool have historic links to the Italian. With Barella settled at Serie A winners Inter, however, it may take a lot of money – and convincing – to persuade him to swap Champions League football for a new project.
The 27-year-old is valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt.
