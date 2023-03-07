Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?
We've compiled half a century of must-know questions on the subject of European glory – how well do you know the Champions League?
No time limit for this one, 50 questions to answer.
In the 1950s, the European Cup was born. It was to be played by Real Madrid and whichever other teams fancied not declining the invitations.
And it was actually a journalist who came up with the idea of champions of different countries facing off against one another. One wonders what he'd make of the idea of UEFA's plans to let two teams into the tournament based on historical achievement…
No matter the rumble of the Super League, this is the tournament that always delivers. From remontadas to miracles of Istanbul, this is a competition in which anything can happen – and most things have.
We've come up with 50 questions about the Champions League – or European Cup, as it was back in the day. How well do you know Ol' Big Ears?

