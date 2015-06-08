Deschamps: France not good enough

Didier Deschamps said Belgium were the better team in a thrilling international friendly in Paris, as the France coach seeks improvement from his team.

Belgium extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches via a 4-3 win at the Stade de France on Sunday.

France found themselves 3-0 down five minutes into the second half and the home side never recovered in the French capital.

"There are teams that are better than us. In the past, we played against other good teams and performed better than today," Deschamps told reporters.

"This Belgian team lacks a bit of experience, it is a young team, the majority of their players are between 22 and 25 years old. But they played a World Cup that served them well.

"Today we have seen that we still have some work to do if we want to be more efficient. We were failing because the opponent was better than us".

Deschamps was particularly disappointed with France's first-half showing.

Marouane Fellaini scored twice to give the Belgians a two-goal lead, before Radja Nainggolan extended the advantage in the 50th minute.

A Mathieu Valbuena penalty three minutes later gave France some hope, but Eden Hazard also converted from the spot just a minute later to seal the win for Belgium.

But goals from substitutes Nabil Fekir and Dimitri Payet added respectability to the scoreline in the final minutes.

"Our first half was not good enough. It makes sense that we were behind," Deschamps added.

"We were more dynamic and faster in the second half. It's good to have scored three goals.

"The substitutes brought more energy and speed. But overall, this Belgium team was superior, and especially more committed."