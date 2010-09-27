Deschamps keen to coach in England

The former French international has blossomed into a fine manager since his playing career came to a close in 2001, delivering trophies wherever he has been.

Having coached in both Italy and his native France, Deschamps - once of Chelsea - does not hide from the fact that he harbours intentions of one day coaching in England.

"When I was a player, the best league was Italy, but now it’s the Premier League," said Deschamps. "They have the best players, a lot of money, a lot of sponsors and a lot of fans. If I get the possibility I’d love to work in England."

At Monaco, Deschamps guided a provincial club with an undistinguished European track record all the way to the Champions League final in 2004. He also won the French League Cup.

Deschamps then led a disgraced Juventus team to promotion from Serie B during his only season with the Turin giants, after they were relegated for their part in the Calcipoli scandal.

The former France captain, who skippered Marseille to their only Champions League trophy in 1993, then took over as manager of the southern French club, guiding them to their first league title for 18 years in his first season.

After transforming the fortunes of Marseille in magnificent style, Deschamps was approached by Liverpool about the vacant manager’s position during the summer, but eventually decided against taking the reins at Anfield.

Nonetheless, Deschamps reserved praise for English football ahead of the midweek Champions League clash against his former club Chelsea.

"In my opinion they have the best system, as the manager has more freedom," said the one-time World Cup winner, who endured boardroom troubles at both Monaco and Juventus. "If you have lots of people involved, it’s more difficult."

Marseille travel to Stamford Bridge looking for their first points in this season’s Champions League, following a surprising 1-0 defeat at home to Spartak Moscow in their opening game.

By Jonathan Fadugba

