Deschamps open to Benzema France return

France coach Didier Deschamps insists the door is not closed on Karim Benzema's future with the national team, but insists the Real Madrid striker will only be recalled if it is in Les Bleus' best interests.

Benzema was not considered for selection at Euro 2016, where France reached the final on home soil, due to his alleged role in a blackmail attempt surrounding international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

The 28-year-old has not represented his country since October 2015, but Deschamps is open to including Benzema in future squads.

However, Deschamps says that Benzema will only return if he sees a spot for him in the starting XI as he does not believe the former Lyon striker should be warming the bench.

"There is no Benzema case for me. That is something the media have created," Deschamps told beIN Sports.

"It is clear that he was an important player for France and then some things happened. Every time I take a decision, I look at what is best for the team and I will continue to make my decisions based on that principle.

"But that does not mean Benzema's situation will still be the same in four or six months. There is a team that is doing well and has a common goal, but nothing is permanent.

"If I call up Benzema, it will be with the intention to play him. It is the same with Patrice Evra. I do not call up players like them to put them on the bench. They have a certain status with the national team.

"I can only repeat that I take decisions that I think are in the team's best interest."