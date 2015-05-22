Deschamps: Pogba and Evra will be happy to face Albania

France coach Didier Deschamps had no hesitation in calling up Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra for France's friendlies next month, despite the duo's likely involvement in the UEFA Champions League final.

Pogba and Evra are part of Deschamps' squad to face Belgium and Albania next month, with the first match taking place a day after Juventus take on Barcelona in Berlin.

While the two Juve players will therefore only be available to face Albania, Deschamps said: "No, it wasn't a tough decision at all to pick Pogba and Evra, the decision was clear.

"It is true they will play during the Champions League final the day before [France play Belgium]. But as I already said many times, I consider the French national team above all other things.

"They will come and join us with a great deal of pleasure and joy to be part of the second game against Albania."

Rennes forward Paul-Georges Ntep has a chance to earn his first cap after being called up.

"Paul-Georges Ntep is a young player with a different profile, blessed with a lot of speed and strength," said Deschamps.

"His presence offers us a new solution and it is a reward for his great season with Stade Rennes. He still has a lot of room for improvement of course, but I appreciate his profile and his features are different from the others.

"It is an opportunity for him to discover and be part of this group. I can see him more closely during the training and hopefully in a game.

"The doors are always open to join the French national team. I don't have any deadlines or restrictions. It was the right opportunity to get him on board."