Deschamps reluctant to back Henry for Monaco job

Didier Deschamps is reluctant to back Thierry Henry to take charge of Monaco as the Ligue 1 side are yet to part ways with Leonardo Jardim.

Reports in France have suggested Jardim, who led Monaco to the title in 2016-17, will be dismissed after a poor start to the current campaign.

Henry started out with Monaco before developing into one of the world's top strikers at Arsenal, while he played with Deschamps for France during a glittering playing career.

The Belgium coach has been linked with taking over at Monaco but Deschamps referenced Henry previously being lined up for the Bordeaux job earlier in the year, only for the deal to fall apart.

"I don't know if you always have the right information but so far nothing is official yet," Deschamps told reporters.

"It was the same case in Bordeaux at the beginning of the season. But I wish him [Henry] all the best.

"’Titi’ has taken some time to make his choice, he is doing well with Belgium. If he gets this opportunity, which is not confirmed yet, he should jump in the deep end at some point.

"So let's wait and see. Maybe tomorrow you'll tell me that he is not going to Monaco eventually.

"And there is still a coach. Leonardo Jardim is the coach, even if I like Thierry Henry I don't want to anticipate things as I respect Jardim. I'm not sure it would happen as everyone is announcing."

Henry quit his role as a television pundit this year to concentrate on his coaching career.