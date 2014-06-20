Deschamps wary of Swiss threat to France

France coach Didier Deschamps said he is aware of Switzerland's strengths and claimed they are favourites for Friday's match in Salvador.

Deschamps' men and Switzerland will meet in a top-of-the-table clash at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, after both teams made winning starts to their Group E campaigns.

France accounted for 10-man Honduras 3-0, while Switzerland left it late to beat Ecuador 2-1.

The French will be out to extend their unbeaten run to seven games - a period in which they have scored 21 goals - but Deschamps is wary of the sixth-ranked nation, who have only lost one of their past 19 games.

"Switzerland is a team with a lot of quality. They have qualified easily in their group and did very well in their friendly games," the former Marseille and Juventus coach said.

"In their last 10 games, they won seven times and drew twice and had only one defeat against South Korea. They beat Brazil."

Deschamps also highlighted the level that some of the Swiss play at, with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern Munich), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Gokhan Inler (Napoli) and Josip Drmic (Bayer Leverkusen) plying their trades at the some of the biggest clubs in the world.

"If you have a look at their players, they are playing in big European clubs. It is not a surprise to see them being ranked sixth in the world and seeded first in our group," he said.

"It doesn't mean we won't be up for the task but let's keep in mind they are the favourites and the top seed of this group. We will face an opponent of high quality tomorrow."

Deschamps added: "If we are not able to win it we will try to get at least a draw.

"It is always better than losing it. I am sure Switzerland will start the game with the will to win it and it the same for us.

"No one knows how the game will develop and if it is fair or not.

"We will try our hardest to get the best result possible, and then we will see what's happening in the game between Ecuador and Honduras."

The French boss also believes Friday's match will offer an insight into the side's mental abilities, with his team yet to play a top-10 ranked nation since losing 3-0 to Brazil in June last year.

"This game will give us many answers," Deschamps said.

"It is true that so far we haven't met many difficulties.

"It might happen tomorrow and we will see how my group will react. Until now, everything has been fine, but tomorrow we will face an opponent of great quality.

"There will be plenty to learn about not only our football."