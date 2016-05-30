Deschamps: Zidane's Champions League win is amazing

France head coach Didier Deschamps hailed the "amazing" achievement of Zinedine Zidane after his former international colleague secured Champions League glory with Real Madrid.

Zidane was parachuted into the top job at Santiago Bernabeu in January after a fractious half-season under Rafael Benitez, with Madrid pushing Barcelona all the way in the fight for La Liga, before securing an 11th European Cup against Atletico Madrid in Milan on Saturday.

Penalties were required to make Zidane the seventh man to win the Champions League as a player and coach, with Deschamps delighted for his fellow 1998 World Cup winner.

Deschamps said: "He was appointed as the head coach of Real Madrid. Even if they were not at rock bottom when he took over, he managed to become European champion and I am happy for him.

"It is something amazing for the club, his players and himself. He has been very successful and he has been quickly rewarded for what he has done.

"Winning the Champions League means a lot today."