Destro to stay with Roma, Padelli extends contract

In his two seasons with Roma, Destro has scored 24 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions and was a key figure in the club's second-placed finish in the recently completed Serie A campaign.

That form has seen the likes of Inter and Wolfsburg linked with the former Genoa and Siena striker but Destro's agent Renzo Contratto believes a transfer is unlikely for his client, who has a contract with Roma until June 2017.

"When a player is sought after by other teams it is always a pleasure," Contratto told AS Roma Radio.

"This does not mean though that he will leave. Mattia wants to stay in Rome and be a leader for the Giallorossi (Roma)."

Destro scored 13 goals in 20 matches in Serie A last season.

Meanwhile, Torino goalkeeper Daniele Padelli extended his contract until 2017 after a strong first season at the Stadio Olimpico.

Padelli's contract had been due to expire at the end of the upcoming Serie A season but the 28-year-old now has three campaigns to look forward to with Torino.

"It's been a pleasure to be a starter this season," Padelli told Torino's website.

"I've been lucky to play all the games and that's really increased my self-esteem.

"The contract renewal has confirmed that I have had a good season, and I'm delighted to continue to be a part of this project in the future."

The former Lecce and Como youth player claimed nine clean sheets in 38 Serie A appearances last season as Torino finished seventh.