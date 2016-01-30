Details emerge from stabbing involving Pappa, Miss Washington

Just when you thought this story couldn't get any wilder, think again.

MLS standout Marco Pappa and former Miss Washington Stormy Keffeler provided conflicting accounts to police regarding a stabbing incident that took place Dec. 17, according to a released report.

Pappa, a Guatemalan international who was traded to the Colorado Rapids from Seattle Sounders in December, was taken to the hospital after suffering a 3-inch stab wound to the abdomen and was rushed to emergency surgery at Harborview Medical Center in King County, Washington.

Specifics were unclear for weeks until TMZ Sports released photos of the incident Friday. Investigators founds blood throughout Pappa's residence, including on the bathroom wall, kitchen floor and kitchen counter. A bloody kitchen knife was reportedly taken into evidence.

We have obtained photos of the bloody scene at Marco Pappa's apartment.

See more: https://t.co/s7qtYHMsCq pic.twitter.com/iUgbMGBqJI

— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 29, 2016

Pappa denied Keffeler stabbed him after stating he was too drunk to remember and changing his account multiple times. Police have made no arrests and no charges have been filed.

Oddly enough, Keffeler’s issues are not confined to this case. The ex-Lingerie Football League player resigned from her Miss Washington post after failing to disclose her DUI conviction before the pageant.

The Rapids released the following statement regarding Pappa's status:

"We are aware of the situation and have notified Major League Soccer. We have spoken with the player and will cooperate with the League on their evaluation of this matter. At this time we will have no further comment."

