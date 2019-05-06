Details of Manchester City’s bumper domestic treble bonuses revealed

City face Leicester City at the Etihad on Monday night knowing that a win will put them one point clear at the top of the Premier League table with just one game remaining.

Guardiola has already led his side to Carabao Cup glory this season, while they will face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 18 May.

The Citizens would become the first team in English football history to win all three competitions in the same campaign if they succeed.

The achievement would also come with a substantial financial reward, according to the Telegraph, thanks to clauses written into the players’ heavily incentivised contracts.

With different bonuses being included for each competition won, City’s bonus bill would reach more than £15 million.

The outlet adds that the maximum bonus pool for winning a domestic treble exceeds £20 million, but the club won’t have to fork out that much as players are only entitled to the full bonus if they feature in at least 60% of the club’s total minutes per competition.

Not every player has hit that mark and those who haven’t will mostly see their bonus payment cut by 50%, although there are exceptions.

Kevin De Bruyne is contractually entitled to a £750,000 bonus for winning the Premier League, £300,000 for the FA Cup and £75,000 for the League Cup, but will receive less after featuring less than expected in a campaign that has been disrupted by injury problems.

