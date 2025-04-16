Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City: every trophy won by the midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with the Premier League trophy in May 2023.

Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade with the Sky Blues.

The Belgian midfielder was signed by City from Wolfsburg for a then-club-record fee of £55 million in the summer of 2015 and has been at the heart of the team's success over the past 10 years.

De Bruyne is out of contract and has not been offered a new deal by City, so one of the club's greatest-ever players will walk away after more than 400 games for the Sky Blues.

In his time at the Etihad, De Bruyne has won 16 trophies. Here, a look at each of those triumphs in a glorious era for player and club...

League Cup (2015/16)

Kevin De Bruyne (left) is congratulated by Fernandinho after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in the League Cup semi-finals in January 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne scored in every round of the 2015/16 League Cup up until the final, which he missed after sustaining an injury against Everton in the last four.

The Belgian hit five goals in five appearances, including one as City beat the Toffees 3-1 in the teams' semi-final second leg, and finished as the competition's top scorer. Although not on the pitch for his first trophy in English football, De Bruyne was a winner as Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Liverpool on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

League Cup (2017/18)

David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate after Manchester City's League Cup final win over Arsenal in February 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne started alongside David Silva and Fernandinho in midfield as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 in the 2018 League Cup final at Wembley.

De Bruyne netted in both semi-final matches against Bristol City and his corner led to the second goal in the final, scored by Vincent Kompany. It was his second trophy at Manchester City and a first under Pep Guardiola.

Premier League (2017/18)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring in a 4-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League in December 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of Kevin De Bruyne's six Premier League titles at Manchester City came in the 2017/18 season as the Sky Blues finished the season with 100 points, 19 clear of second-placed Manchester United.

De Bruyne scored eight goals in 37 Premier League appearances in 2017/18 and registered 16 assists for Pep Guardiola's side in the competition.

League Cup (2018/19)

Kevin De Bruyne on the ball for Manchester City against Chelsea in the League Cup final in February 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne won the League Cup for a third time in February 2019 as Manchester City beat Chelsea on penalties after a goalless game at Wembley.

The Belgian was off the pitch by then, having been replaced by Leroy Sané on 86 minutes. He netted against Leicester City in the quarter-finals as the Sky Blues won on penalties and opened the scoring in a 9-0 thrashing of Burton Albion in the last four.

Premier League (2018/19)

Kevin De Bruyne challenges Conor Coady in a Premier League game between Manchester City and Wolves in January 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne was restricted by injuries in 2018/19 but still made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City.

The Belgian midfielder scored twice in the competition and helped the Sky Blues retain the title, with Pep Guardiola's side winning their last 14 games to edge out Liverpool by a single point.

FA Cup (2018/19)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Gabriel Jesus after scoring in the 2019 FA Cup final against Watford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne scored the fourth goal as Manchester City thrashed Watford 6-0 at Wembley in the 2019 FA Cup final to complete a first-ever domestic treble in English football.

The Belgian midfielder was also on target against Burnley in the fourth round as City won 5-0, with four appearances and two goals in the competition overall.

Community Shield (2019)

Kevin De Bruyne on the ball for Manchester City in the 2019 Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the Community Shield after a 1-1 draw at Wembley in August 2019.

Kevin De Bruyne started in midfield for the Sky Blues and was booked in the first half. He was replaced by Phil Foden after 89 minutes.

League Cup (2019/20)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after Manchester City's League Cup final win over Aston Villa in March 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City won the League Cup for a third season in a row as Pep Guardiola's side beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley in March 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench after 58 minutes to replace İlkay Gündoğan and ended up winning the cup competition for a fourth time.

League Cup (2020/21)

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne evades a challenge from Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the 2021 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In front of a reduced crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions, Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley to win the League Cup for the fourth season in a row.

Aymeric Laporte's 82nd-minute goal won it for Pep Guardiola's side, with the Sky Blues dominant against a Spurs side managed by interim boss Ryan Mason. Kevin De Bruyne was replaced by Bernardo Silva after 87 minutes. The Belgian made four appearances overall in the competition.

Premier League (2020/21)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool in 2019/20, Manchester City were winners again in 2020/21, finishing eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Kevin De Bruyne made 25 Premier League appearances that season, chipping in with six goals and 12 assists for Pep Guardiola's side.

Premier League (2021/22)

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City against Liverpool in the Premier League in October 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City won the Premier League title again in 2021/22, finishing just a point clear of Liverpool once more after going unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures.

Kevin De Bruyne played 30 times in the competition overall, hitting a career-best Premier League 15 goals and notching eight assists en route to the title.

Premier League (2022/23)

Kevin De Bruyne, wearing a Premier League winners' medal, waves to Manchester City fans after a game against Chelsea in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City won the treble in 2022/23 and the Premier League was the first piece of the set to be secured by Pep Guardiola's side, with the Sky Blues finishing five points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table.

Kevin De Bruyne played in 32 of City's 38 Premier League games, scoring seven goals and racking up an impressive 18 assists in the competition on the way to his fifth Premier League title.

FA Cup (2022/23)

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates victory over Manchester United in the 2023 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After wrapping up the Premier League title, Manchester City went on to add the FA Cup in 2022/23 with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Wembley in early June.

Kevin De Bruyne started for City and played 76 minutes, before he was replaced by Phil Foden. In total, the Belgian made four appearances in the FA Cup in 2022/23, scoring in a 3-0 win at Bristol City in the fifth round. İlkay Gündoğan netted both of City's goals in the final.

Champions League (2022/23)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing out to Chelsea in the 2020/21 Champions League final, Manchester City edged out Inter by a single goal to win the 2022/23 showpiece in Istanbul and complete a historic treble.

Kevin De Bruyne made 10 appearances in the continental competition that season, scoring two goals – including the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the semi-finals. The Belgian went off injured in the first half of the final, but Rodri's second-half strike sealed victory for the Sky Blues.

Premier League (2023/24)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Newcastle United in the Premier League in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne missed a big chunk of the 2023/24 season due to a recurrence of his hamstring injury and was absent from Manchester City's UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup wins.

But the Belgian did make 18 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists as City beat Arsenal to the title by two points.

Community Shield (2024)

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne scores a penalty past Manchester United's Andre Onana in the 2024 Community Shield at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne's 16th trophy at Manchester City came in the 2024 Community Shield as the Sky Blues beat Manchester United in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

The Belgian started on the bench, but replaced Oscar Bobb in added time as the match finished 1-1 and went on to score City's second penalty in a 7-6 shootout win for Pep Guardiola's side.