DFB-Pokal Review: Dortmund ease through, Stuttgart survive scare

Borussia Dortmund comfortably overcame Bundesliga rivals Augsburg 2-0 on the road to reach the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his 24th of a highly productive season, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan sent Thomas Tuchel's Dortmund through at the expense of their hosts.

Hertha Berlin also triumphed on their travels to reach the last eight, goals from Vladimir Darida and John Brooks seeing them record a 2-0 win over second-tier opponents Nuremberg.

However, top-flight club Stuttgart were made to work in their tie against lower-league opposition, a late goal from Toni Sunjic in the second period of extra time clinching a 3-2 victory over 2.Bundesliga side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Joseph Baffo had given Braunschweig an early lead, but the home side hit back through Georg Niedermeier during a first half that also saw Alexandru Maxim miss a penalty for Stuttgart.

With the scores having finished level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, Timo Werner popped up to put the Bundesliga team ahead during the first period of extra-time.

Braunschweig were not done just yet though, as Orhan Ademi equalised with nine minutes remaining to set up the possibility of penalties.

Sunjic, however, made sure Stuttgart avoided the possibility of an embarrassing shoot-out exit with a dramatic winner just before the final whistle.

In a battle between 2.Bundesliga rivals, Bochum knocked out 1860 Munich 2-0 thanks to goals in the first half from Janik Haberer and Tim Hoogland.