DFB-Pokal Review: Werder made to work for second-round spot, De Bruyne inspires Wolfsburg
Anthony Ujah and Fin Bartels struck in extra time to put Werder Bremen in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.
Werder Bremen needed extra-time goals from Anthony Ujah and Fin Bartels to win 2-0 at 3. Liga side Wurzburger Kickers in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday.
Werder were given a scare by the third tier outfit in searing heat at the Flyeralarm Arena, with Marco Haller having a goal ruled out for offside 12 minutes before the end of normal time as the hosts sniffed an upset.
Viktor Skripnik's men were not to be denied a place in the second round, though, as new signing Ujah spun and fired them in front and a clinical finish from Bartels sealed the victory.
Kevin De Bruyne showed no signs of being affected by speculation over his future as the Belgium international starred in holders Wolfsburg's 4-1 hammering of Stuttgarter Kickers.
De Bruyne continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City and demonstrated why he is in demand by scoring and laying on a first competitive goal for the club for Max Kruse only four minutes in.
Nicklas Bendtner added a fourth goal late on after De Bruyne's shot had been saved, with Bas Dost also on target.
Franco Di Santo scored and also missed a penalty on his competitive debut for Schalke in a 5-0 hammering of 10-man MSV Duisburg.
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opened the scoring after three minutes and Di Santo had a chance to double the visitors' lead from the spot, but failed to open his account after the home side had Branimir Bajoc sent off.
New signing Johannes Geis swung over a corner for Matija Nastasic to make it 2-0 and the set-piece specialist then found the back of the net with a free-kick on the stroke of half-time, with Di Santo volleying home in style after the break before Leon Goretzka completed the rout.
Anthony Modeste, a new recruit from Hoffenheim, scored a hat-trick as Cologne coasted to a 4-0 win at 10-man Meppen - who had goalkeeper Benjamin Gommert sent off in the first half - and Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 at Sportfreunde Lotte.
Eintracht Frankfurt were also 3-0 winners at Bremer SV, while Viktoria Koln, Erzgebirge Aue and Eintracht Braunschweig also advanced to the second round.
