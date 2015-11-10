DFB presidency not an issue for Bierhoff

Oliver Bierhoff has refused to be drawn on talk he could replace Wolfgang Niersbach as the German Football Association (DFB) president.

Niersbach resigned from his post on Monday amid an investigation into allegations the organisation secured the right to host the 2006 World Cup via corrupt means.

The DFB headquarters and the homes of Niersbach, his predecessor Theo Zwanziger and general secretary Horst Schmid have all been searched by investigators.

Niersbach stepped down while denying any personal wrongdoing and, asked about speculation of him taking over, Germany team manager Bierhoff said: "I do not want to talk about what will now come next as it is not an issue of the national team.

"[What is] important is, and we saw that already, that a lot will change because of what happened in and around FIFA: in the dealing with, the control of and the handlings within the organisation.

"And of course I notice that, people talk to me about it – the presidential office is not an issue for me. I have to prepare the national team for a European Championship.

"I have respect for Niersbach, also for taking the political responsibility in that case. I don't want to say anything about causes or reasons [for his resignation].

"There is so much talk and it doesn't need someone from the inner circle, who comments only on parts of the whole story. That is now the job of the persons in charge.

"Despite this bad news for us, I think it is a good sign for the public to show transparency. There is nothing which is held back and everyone is open about it to get things going.

"It is also a message for the German national team. We are always the highlight, the joy and the identification of all the fans of football in Germany. So now we have to show that with good and courageous performances."