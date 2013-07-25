DFL Supercup Preview: Hummels ready for early test

Bayern, who won the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season, have not lost in five games against Dortmund, and Hummels wants to end that streak at Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

Dortmund will enter the Supercup on the back of a 1-0 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach last week but, having won their four other pre-season friendlies, Hummels believes the club are ready to take on Bayern, who are undefeated in pre-season.

"We are totally looking forward to the game because we can test our position against Bayern, who are playing very well as far as we can see," Hummels said.

"That's why we are looking forward to the match, because from the level of play and atmosphere it must be an exciting one.

"We hope to win because we have lost the last two meetings.

"The importance of the Supercup is increasing and we hope not to lose on Saturday."

Dortmund have played in the past two German Supercup finals, losing both away from home, but their general manager Michael Zorc believes a full house at Signal Iduna Park could prove the difference against Bayern.

"The last two times we had to play away, so I am glad that we play at home in the Signal Iduna Park against Bayern Munich," Zorc said.

"I think the two best teams of the last years are competing, the interest is massive, I think we sold 79,000 tickets so far...the weather will be good and I am looking forward to a good game and we fight for the first title (of the season)."

Meanwhile, Bayern defender Holger Badstuber says his team will have plenty of motivation heading into the game.

Having won the first treble in German football history last season, Bayern could perhaps be forgiven for taking it easy in the traditional curtain-raiser of the new season.

But sporting director Matthias Sammer has urged the Bavarian club to set a winning tone in Dortmund, while Badstuber has argued any title is worth winning.

"(New head coach Pep Guardiola) is working meticulously and the mood within the team is good," Badstuber said.

"They are focused and work with joy and fun.

"They are still hungry for titles and Saturday we have a new opportunity to get a title.

"I think you don't have to motivate any player further than this."

Dortmund and Bayern have dominated German football over the past three seasons and Sammer believes it is crucial his club get some early momentum over their main rivals for the 2013-14 Bundesliga title.

"Saturday is a final, a final in Dortmund that will be hard to play," Sammer said.

"We want to win, we want to be successful and start positively for the coming season but Dortmund wants to do the same.

"I am looking forward to a good game.

"I think that it will be good advertisement for German football with two top teams competing and I hope that we can show what we just started recently."

Bayern will head into the match after a 2-0 victory over Guardiola's former club, Barcelona, on Wednesday.

Philipp Lahm and Mario Mandzukic scored the goals for Bayern in Munich, while ex-Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara started for the hosts.

The clash on Saturday will also represent an opportunity for the first competitive outing for both clubs' new signings, with the two coaches set to make a decision on who to include.

Former Dortmund talisman Mario Goetze will not feature after making his switch to Bayern as he struggles with injury, while the man brought in to replace him, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, is also out.

However, several other new signings could feature with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to play some part for the hosts, while Alcantara should feature for Bayern.