Di Canio suspended from Sky Sport Italia over fascist tattoo

Sky Sport Italia has postponed its collaboration with Paolo Di Canio after he showed a fascist tattoo live on air.

Di Canio appeared on the television station in a short-sleeved shirt that displayed the "dux" tattoo on his right arm.

The characters relate to the fascist former leader of Italy, Benito Mussolini, who was known as 'Il Duce', and prompted complaints from viewers.

As a result, Sky Sport Italia has postponed its working relationship with Di Canio.

An official statement read: "We made a mistake. We apologise to all those we have offended."

Former Lazio, Juventus, Milan and West Ham forward Di Canio had been working for the company as a pundit.