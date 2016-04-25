Di Francesco and Sassuolo want to become Italy's Leicester

Leicester City's remarkable Premier League title challenge has Eusebio Di Francesco's Sassuolo dreaming big in Serie A.

Having defied the odds throughout the season, Leicester are now just three matches away from hoisting the trophy aloft after routing Swansea City 4-0 on Sunday.

The rest of the world have stood up and taken notice of Champions League-bound Leicester, none more than Sassuolo, who are seventh in Serie A this term, having finished 12th in 2014-15.

"It's a utopia [doing the same as Leicester], it's difficult, but we're getting closer," Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia.

"However, why can't we dream an Italian team repeating such a fairytale? That is something we can look to do."

Di Francesco - who signed a contract extension last week having established Sassuolo in the Serie A following their promotion to Italy's top flight for the first time in 2013 - was speaking after Sunday's 3-1 win at Torino.

The win, which ended a run of three games without victory, maintained Sassuolo's quest for Europa League qualification, with the club a point behind sixth-placed AC Milan after 35 rounds.