Di Francesco set to sign Sassuolo extension despite Milan interest

Eusebio Di Francesco reaffirmed his commitment to Sassuolo and said he is ready to extend his stay at the club following interest from AC Milan.

Di Francesco was reportedly a contender to replace Sinisa Mihajlovic at the San Siro before Cristian Brocchi was appointed less than a week ago.

With Brocchi only under contract until the end of the season, Di Francesco continues to linked with Milan, having established Sassuolo in Serie A.

However, the 46-year-old insisted he is happy at the Mapei Stadium with a new deal imminent.

"I have a contract with Sassuolo," Di Francesco, who first coached the club in 2012, told Rai Sport.

"I've been very happy at the club over the past few years. I still have a year left on my contract.

"During the week I'll be meeting with club executives to sign an extension."

Sassuolo went down 3-1 at Fiorentina on Sunday, their second consecutive defeat.

However, Di Francesco and Co. are flying high this season, eighth in the table and only four points behind Milan.