Di Francesco signs Sassuolo extension

Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco has ended months of speculation by signing a new contract, the Serie A club confirmed.

Di Francesco's contract extension will see him remain at Sassuolo until June 2019.

The 46-year-old, who first coached the club in 2012, had been linked with AC Milan and Fiorentina, as well as the Italy job, with Antonio Conte set to vacate the hot seat following Euro 2016.

"This agreement confirms the desire of both parties to continue the journey that seen the club grow constantly over these four years and the conviction we can be protagonists in future too," Sassuolo said in a statement.

"The project continues, together, to grow and improve. Forza Sasol!!!"

Sassuolo are seventh in the Serie A with four matches remaining, four points behind Milan following Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Sampdoria.