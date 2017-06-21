Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria will avoid jail time after striking a plea deal in Spain relating to tax fraud charges.
Angel Di Maria has been fined €2million and handed a one-year prison sentence, which he will not be required to serve, after admitting two counts of tax fraud in a plea agreement with Spanish prosecutors.
Spain's Public Prosecutor's Office accused the Paris Saint-Germain winger of failing to pay €1.3m in image rights relating to a period between 2012 and 2013, during his four-year spell playing for Real Madrid, EFE confirm.
Di Maria has pleaded guilty to the two charges, which each carry a six-month sentence, but the Argentina international will not serve jail time as sentences below two years in length are normally suspended under Spanish law for first-time offenders.
The 29-year-old moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015, having joined the Premier League club from Madrid the previous year.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.