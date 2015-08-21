Di Maria, Ibrahimovic nearing full fitness

Paris Saint-Germain duo Angel di Maria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both close to returns from injury.

Both appear likely to miss PSG's trip to Montpellier on Friday, with Di Maria (hamstring) and Ibrahimovic (knee) not yet ready for the clash.

Di Maria is yet to feature for the Ligue 1 giants since making a £44million move from Manchester United in July, while Ibrahimovic hurt his knee in the Trophee des Champions win over Lyon on August 1.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc said on Thursday that Di Maria was very close to making his debut.

"Angel had a muscular injury. You need to act carefully with that," he told a news conference.

"He did a great job over the last two weeks. He's worked on some physical aspects but also did some specific work related to hamstring muscles. We'll see how it has evolved.

"I was very pleased with yesterday's training session in terms of his work. He was part of the first XI at training, so we will discuss it.

"He's very close to joining the team and the group. Whether it's on Friday or against Monaco [on August 30], we'll have to see."

Ibrahimovic looks set to be part of the PSG squad, but Blanc said the Sweden international would not start.

"He trained with the squad on Wednesday, for the first time since his injury. I don't think he'll be ready for the Montpellier match. He's not match fit," Blanc said.

"On Wednesday, he didn't take part in any challenges, no one on ones with the opposition. We'll have a chat.

"He may be in the squad, but he won't be ready to start the game against Montpellier."