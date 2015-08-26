Di Maria, Pastore out of Argentina squad

Paris Saint-Germain duo Angel di Maria and Javier Pastore have been withdrawn from the Argentina squad for upcoming friendlies.

Both Di Maria and Pastore were initially included by Gerardo Martino for matches against Bolivia and Mexico in September.

While Pastore is out due to a calf injury, it was decided between club and country that Di Maria be allowed to stay in Paris to work on his fitness.

Di Maria is yet to play for PSG after his £44million move from Manchester United in July.

Also out of the original 24-man squad are Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta (knee) and Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia (calf).

Martino has called up Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan, San Lorenzo defender Emmanuel Mas and River Plate's Matias Kranevitter.

Argentina meet Bolivia on September 4 before a clash against Mexico four days later.