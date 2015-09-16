Di Maria: PSG eyeing Champions League final

Angel di Maria said Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on the Champions League final after opening their European campaign with a comfortable win over Malmo.

Di Maria scored on his Champions League debut for PSG, who defeated Malmo 2-0 in Group A action in Paris on Tuesday.

The Argentina international was at his brilliant best, putting his Manchester United nightmare firmly to bed with a curled effort beyond goalkeeper Johan Wiland four minutes in, before Edinson Cavani doubled the lead just past the hour-mark in the French capital.

It was the perfect start for PSG, who have been ousted in the quarter-finals of the competition on three consecutive occasions, and Di Maria said the in-form French champions are aiming to go all the way this term.

"We have to take each step at a time. PSG are in a great momentum," Di Maria told reporters.

"They reached [the] late stages of the competition in previous years so the goal will be surpassing the quarter-finals and playing the final.

"We have to keep working, step by step, and hopefully things will work out."

PSG - top of the table and unbeaten in Ligue 1 after five rounds - are away to third-placed Reims on Saturday.