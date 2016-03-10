Di Maria: Real Madrid don't need me

Angel Di Maria believes Real Madrid are demonstrating that they do not regret selling him to Manchester United.

The Argentina international played a key role in their Champions League and Copa del Rey triumphs in 2013-14 before completing a €75million switch to Old Trafford, with Madrid having opted to splash out on Colombia star James Rodriguez.

Di Maria endured a frustrating spell in England but has recaptured some form with Paris Saint-Germain this season and set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the crucial second goal as they won 2-1 away to Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday.

But the 28-year-old has denied that Madrid miss the qualities he brings, telling El Larguero: "I don't think Madrid need a player like me, they have players with quality and experience. They're players who cost a lot of money and are showing that.

"The [Santiago] Bernabeu fans are very demanding with the players and I hope things go well for them, because I have a lot of friends there."

Di Maria considers Madrid and holders Barcelona to be the two leading candidates to win the Champions League this season.

"Madrid and Barca are always favourites, they always reach the final rounds," he said.