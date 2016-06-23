Di Maria in serious doubt for Copa America final

Angel Di Maria looks set to miss out on the Copa America Centenario final against Chile after the Argentina star suffered a recurrence of his adductor injury.

Di Maria went off injured in Argentina's 5-0 win over Panama in their second group-stage match, consequently missing their next three fixtures - wins against Bolivia, Venezuela and hosts the United States on their way to back-to-back finals.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker had been on course to face defending champions Chile in a rematch of the 2015 final on Sunday, but suffered an "evolution" of his initial injury.

Di Maria began training on Thursday before taking part in an informal kick-around with local youngsters, but was unable to complete the session.

The injury is a big blow for Argentina, who will also be without Ezequiel Lavezzi after he suffered a radial fracture of his left elbow, which will require surgery.

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino is also sweating over the fitness of Nicolas Gaitan and defender Marcos Rojo, while Augusto Fernandez looks set to miss out with a muscle problem.