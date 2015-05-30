Di Santo in demand, claims agent

Franco Di Santo's impressive Bundesliga campaign for Werder Bremen this season has made him one of Europe's most in-demand strikers, according to his agent Gustavo Goni.

The former Wigan Athletic forward has been a revelation for Viktor Skripnik's side with 13 goals in 26 appearances, putting him sixth on the Bundesliga goalscoring charts - level with Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller.

And Goni says mid-table Bremen may struggle to keep hold of their prize asset, with clubs from across the continent showing an interest in acquiring his services.

"Yes, clubs from the Bundesliga, Spain, Italy, England and Holland want Franco," Goni told Bild. "And there are top clubs.

"It's no secret that Franco feels very comfortable in Bremen, where he has played an outstanding season. We will discuss shortly whether he will play for Werder next season or another club."

Di Santo has a year left on his contract with Bremen, with Goni not ruling out the possibility of his player signing an extension at the Weserstadion in the coming weeks.