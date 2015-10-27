Diego Costa hospitalised with rib injury

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Diego Costa has been hospitalised with a rib injury following his side's League Cup penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

The Spain international featured from the start in Tuesday's encounter at the Britannia Stadium, but was forced to leave the pitch in the 33th minute after picking up a knock.

Costa was replaced by Loic Remy and was taken to the hospital for further examination on his rib injury.

It is unknown how serious the injury is, but the 27-year-old could miss Saturday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge as a result of his injury.

The former Atletico Madrid star had been in fine form for Chelsea in recent weeks, scoring once and setting up another in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

Costa's premature exit was not the only bad news for Chelsea as they eventually lost the game on penalties, with Eden Hazard missing the decisive spot kick.

Jonathan Walters had given the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute, but Remy levelled the scoring in stoppage time to send the game into extra time.