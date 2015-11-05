Dier gets first England call-up

Roy Hodgson has included Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in his England squad for the upcoming friendlies against fellow Euro 2016 hopefuls Spain and France.

The 21-year-old has played for the Three Lions from Under-18 through to Under-21 level, but has yet to represent England seniors.

Everton's John Stones and Manchester City's Fabian Delph return after missing recent games for England due to injury.

Arsenal duo Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Everton defender Phil Jagielka and Liverpool's Danny Ings miss out due to injury, while Andros Townsend has been dropped from the squad that faced Estonia and Lithuania in October.

Hodgson has also left out Daniel Sturridge as the Liverpool star continues his fitness battle.

England will face Spain in Alicante on Friday, November 13 and then host Didier Deschamps' France at Wembley four days later.

Squad in full: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley); Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur); Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Liverpool), Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City); Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)