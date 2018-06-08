Dier makes Roland Garros jaunt before World Cup

Eric Dier made a flying visit to the French Open to see Rafael Nadal after England beat Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Dier strolled around Roland Garros looking totally relaxed 10 days before Gareth Southgate's side face Tunisia in their Group G opener in Volgograd.

The versatile Tottenham man was an unused substitute in a 2-0 win at Elland Road on Thursday and he took the opportunity to sample some grand-slam action the following day.

Dier was among a scattering of spectators on the outside courts on a warm Friday morning in the French capital before heading over to Court Philippe Chatrier for the men's semi-finals.

He told Omnisport of his love of tennis in a brief chat at the clay-court major and said he could not envisage Nadal missing out on another final when he takes on Juan Martin del Potro.

"He's too good. I love watching him play and can't see him getting beaten here." Dier said.

The 24-year-old was in great spirits on a short sojourn to Paris and England fans will be hoping for some ace performances in Russia.