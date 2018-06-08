Dier makes Roland Garros jaunt before World Cup
Eric Dier was taking in some grand slam action in Paris 10 days before England start their World Cup campaign.
Eric Dier made a flying visit to the French Open to see Rafael Nadal after England beat Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up match.
Dier strolled around Roland Garros looking totally relaxed 10 days before Gareth Southgate's side face Tunisia in their Group G opener in Volgograd.
The versatile Tottenham man was an unused substitute in a 2-0 win at Elland Road on Thursday and he took the opportunity to sample some grand-slam action the following day.
Dier was among a scattering of spectators on the outside courts on a warm Friday morning in the French capital before heading over to Court Philippe Chatrier for the men's semi-finals.
He told Omnisport of his love of tennis in a brief chat at the clay-court major and said he could not envisage Nadal missing out on another final when he takes on Juan Martin del Potro.
"He's too good. I love watching him play and can't see him getting beaten here." Dier said.
The 24-year-old was in great spirits on a short sojourn to Paris and England fans will be hoping for some ace performances in Russia.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.