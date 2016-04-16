Digne eyes permanent Roma move

Lucas Digne has expressed a desire to turn his loan deal at Roma from Paris Saint-Germain into a full transfer.

The France full-back moved to Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan in August, with parent club PSG bringing in Layvin Kurzawa from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.

Digne has impressed for Roma, making 28 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals for a side that sit third in the table.

And the 22-year-old hopes his stay in the Italian capital can be prolonged.

Speaking to Goal, he said: "I really want to stay with Roma because I love the club, the fans and the city but I don't know what will happen.

"I have played a lot of games for Roma this season, and it has been great for my development as a player.

"I am still only 22, and of course I have a lot to learn, but my feeling is that I have been constantly improving my performances throughout this season.

"My future is not in my own hands right now. There are talks going on between PSG and Roma."

Since appointing head coach Luciano Spalletti as Rudi Garcia's successor in January, Roma have lost just once in the league, that reverse coming against champions Juventus.

And Digne hailed the unity of the players.

"There is a special feeling at Roma, and the atmosphere in the squad is like being part of a family," he added.

"We enjoy being together as a group. We could go out and have dinner together and that really is great for our team spirit.

"We feel we have something good going on between us. We have had a fantastic run of results - we have not lost for 11 Serie A games and we have won nine of them. It is great to be part of a team that just keep getting better."