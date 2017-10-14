Dijon 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Meunier heroics put Ligue 1 leaders six points clear
Defender Thomas Meunier ensured PSG beat Dijon and took advantage of Monaco's defeat to extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1.
Thomas Meunier scored a dramatic double, including a stoppage-time winner, as Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a 2-1 away win over Dijon to move six points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
In a dramatic finale, Meunier netted two minutes into additional time to ensure PSG took full advantage of champions Monaco's last-gasp defeat to Lyon.
A superb late goal from Benjamin Jeannot, who smashed in a sensational volley with three minutes remaining, looked to have rescued a point for Dijon on Saturday.
But Meunier, who had previously netted a second-half opener, popped up to strike again – the right-back now has seven goals for club and country already this season.
Earlier, Dani Alves hit the woodwork in one of the rare moments of quality in a quiet first half that saw Dijon restrict PSG.
A host of missed chances from Kylian Mbappe almost haunted the visitors as they failed to convert their second-half dominance into goals.
PSG were not at their formidable best but now have 25 points from a possible 27 in a fine start to the domestic campaign. Dijon, meanwhile, sit 17th with only one victory from their first nine games.
