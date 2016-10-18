Dinamo showed Sevilla too much respect - Petev

Dinamo Zagreb coach Ivaylo Petev was disappointed that his youthful side showed Sevilla "too much respect" during their 1-0 home defeat in the Champions League.

Petev - Dinamo's third coach this campaign - took charge of his first European match in Tuesday's clash, but watched on as Samir Nasri's first-half strike wrapped up the points for the visitors at a soaking Stadion Maksimir.

And, though he was pleased with his side's commitment and discipline, Petev rued Dinamo allowing Jorge Sampaoli's side too much control in the opening 45 minutes.

"We fulfilled our plan some 90-95 per cent. We had too much respect for Sevilla in first half," said Petev, whose side created a glut of late chances.

"We were better in the second half and we had some chances, but didn't score.

"We showed we can play even against a great team, like Sevilla is. It's too bad there were so little fans, due to rain."

Dinamo youngster Filip Benkovic particularly impressed for the hosts, the 19-year-old assuming the captain's armband following an early injury to Domagoj Antolic.

Benkovic made several superb last-ditch interventions to prevent Sevilla adding to their tally, but was disappointed they ultimately fell short.

"We gave our best," Benkovic added. "We felt we could do something and pressed in last 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough. I am proud to be the captain after Antolic was substituted."